Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Jurgen Klopp hits back at Frank Lampard's suggestion that Liverpool were arrogant during Premier League meeting between Liverpool and Chelsea

Matt Debono

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hit back at Frank Lampard's suggestion that his side are arrogant after the two clashed on the touchline. 

Lampard was left furious with the Liverpool bench after Chelsea conceded directly from a free-kick which Mateo Kovacic cleanly won the ball but Andre Marriner awarded a foul on Sadio Mane. 

He was seen to tell Klopp to 'f**k off' and labelled the Reds boss 'arrogant' following the 5-3 thriller at Anfield. 

But Klopp hit back at the Chelsea boss and has given the rookie manager some advice telling Lampard 'to finish it with the final whistle'. 

"You cannot hit me with something like that – or my bench with something like that – because we are not arrogant,” the Liverpool manager said on Friday. “Frank was in a really competitive mood and I respect that a lot. You can pretty much, from my point of view, say what you want in a situation like that. 

fbl-eng-pr-liverpool-chelsea (22)

"For me, it’s after the game. It’s completely over. I have said a lot in the past because it is pure emotion. He came here to win the game or get a point to make sure of Champions League qualification. I respect that a lot.

"But what he has to learn is to finish it with the final whistle and he didn’t do that. Speaking after it like this is not OK. Frank has to learn. He has a lot of time to learn, he is a young coach. But he has to learn. During a game words are used – no problem at all.

"But at the final whistle, all the things he said … we are not arrogant. We are pretty much the opposite of arrogant in a moment like this. If you have arguments, you say something and you want to hurt the other person. That is how it is. No problem. The final whistle? Close the book, finish the book. That is what I don’t like.”

Lampard also responded to his colourful language on the touchline and regretted his expletive rant.

"To be honest, I have seen the video and I was obviously there. I think in terms of the language I used, I do regret that, because these things get played a lot on social media. I have two young daughters on social media, but in terms of my passion to defend my team, then no [regrets]."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Frank Lampard responds to Jamie Carragher's comments regarding Kepa Arrizabalaga

Frank Lampard didn't want to comment on pundit Jamie Carragher's thoughts regarding Chelsea's future with Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal.

Matt Debono

Premier League confirm 2020/21 season will commence on September 12

The 2020/21 Premier League will start on September 12, with the final round of fixtures to be played on May 23, it has been confirmed.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard regrets expletive touchline rant with Jurgen Klopp

Frank Lampard says he regrets the language he used during his touchline row with Jurgen Klopp during Chelsea's 5-3 defeat against Liverpool on Wednesday night.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Chelsea will approach Wolves clash to win on final day

Frank Lampard insists his Chelsea side will go out to win the game against Wolves on Sunday at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Team news: N'Golo Kante could feature as Christian Pulisic set to return to Chelsea side

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of their final Premier League game of the season against Wolves.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard 'fuming' at Kepa Arrizabalaga and wants him sold by Chelsea this summer

Frank Lampard has reportedly been left 'fuming' with goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and wants to see the Spaniard sold this summer.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard responds to touchline feud with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard hasn't 'got a problem' with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after the pair were seen exchanging words on the touchline on Wednesday evening during the Blues' 5-3 defeat at Anfield.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Leroy Sane appears to have confirmed Kai Havertz' summer transfer to Chelsea

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane has all but confirmed Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz' move to Chelsea this summer.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard hails USMNT star Christian Pulisic's importance to Chelsea side moving forward

Frank Lampard has again praised the influence of Christian Pulisic on his Chelsea team after producing a phenomenal 30 minute display against Liverpool.

Matt Debono

Mason Mount: Tammy Abraham 'could have a chance' playing in the NBA

Mason Mount believes his Chelsea team-mate Tammy Abraham 'could have a chance' in playing in the NBA.

Matt Debono