Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hit back at Frank Lampard's suggestion that his side are arrogant after the two clashed on the touchline.

Lampard was left furious with the Liverpool bench after Chelsea conceded directly from a free-kick which Mateo Kovacic cleanly won the ball but Andre Marriner awarded a foul on Sadio Mane.

He was seen to tell Klopp to 'f**k off' and labelled the Reds boss 'arrogant' following the 5-3 thriller at Anfield.

But Klopp hit back at the Chelsea boss and has given the rookie manager some advice telling Lampard 'to finish it with the final whistle'.

"You cannot hit me with something like that – or my bench with something like that – because we are not arrogant,” the Liverpool manager said on Friday. “Frank was in a really competitive mood and I respect that a lot. You can pretty much, from my point of view, say what you want in a situation like that.

"For me, it’s after the game. It’s completely over. I have said a lot in the past because it is pure emotion. He came here to win the game or get a point to make sure of Champions League qualification. I respect that a lot.

"But what he has to learn is to finish it with the final whistle and he didn’t do that. Speaking after it like this is not OK. Frank has to learn. He has a lot of time to learn, he is a young coach. But he has to learn. During a game words are used – no problem at all.

"But at the final whistle, all the things he said … we are not arrogant. We are pretty much the opposite of arrogant in a moment like this. If you have arguments, you say something and you want to hurt the other person. That is how it is. No problem. The final whistle? Close the book, finish the book. That is what I don’t like.”

Lampard also responded to his colourful language on the touchline and regretted his expletive rant.

"To be honest, I have seen the video and I was obviously there. I think in terms of the language I used, I do regret that, because these things get played a lot on social media. I have two young daughters on social media, but in terms of my passion to defend my team, then no [regrets]."

