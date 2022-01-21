Skip to main content
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool Were Desperate to Reach Carabao Cup Final vs Chelsea

Jurgen Klopp is relishing the trip to Wembley next month as Liverpool will face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

Thomas Tuchel's side awaited their opponents for February's final after seeing off Tottenham Hotspur with a 3-0 aggregate win. 

It was Liverpool versus Arsenal in the other semi-final and following a goalless draw in the first leg, a Diogo Jota brace was the difference to book the Reds' spot at Wembley on February 27. 

imago1009271498h

Klopp and Tuchel come up against each other once again. The two sides met on January 2 when Chelsea came from two goals down to claim a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

But Wembley will need a winner, so if extra-time and penalties are needed to settle it then they will be used. 

Klopp knows the final is about the two teams and not the two managers on the touchline. 

"I'm pretty sure the game (Carabao Cup final) will not be about two German managers but two really good football teams," Klopp told Sky Sports. 

"We wanted desperately to go to the final, now it's Chelsea... fine. Let's give it a try."

imago1006252594h

Tuchel knows the importance of winning next month's final as he eyes his third piece of silverware since joining the club in January 2021.

"I come from a club where it was very very important to win trophies," admitted Tuchel. "Defined itself for trophies. It is good that we are not shy to say we want to win it and we want to be in finals and want to win finals.

"This is what we find here and this makes us happy because we are all competitive and so we are giving our best and this is what the club demands from us and from there we go."

