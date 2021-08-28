Jurgen Klopp Makes Romelu Lukaku Admission Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has discussed the role of Chelsea club record signing Romelu Lukaku ahead of the clash at Anfield on Saturday.

The Belgian scored on his debut after returning to Chelsea following his departure in 2014.

Speaking to the Guardian ahead of the clash, Klopp discussed Lukaku's role at Chelsea.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Klopp admitted: “Romelu is a big fixed point,

“You can maybe find him on the wings at moments but it’s not that he will be there the majority of the time. He really wants to keep the centre-halves in the centre, have these challenges, have body contact, all these kind of things.

Then you have wild running and really skilled boys around him. If you let them cross, each ball into the box is immediately a major problem. It’s really not that easy (against Chelsea). They are impressive. It’s like always in football, if you don’t want to have problems in an area then you should avoid passes there. That’s what we will try.”

The Blues will be looking to improve their league position, finishing fourth last season.

Thomas Tuchel was keen to bring in a stirker to finish the chances that his side were creating and he has now got his man in Lukaku, who has an impressive goalscoring record.

“Last year people very often spoke about Chelsea playing really well but didn’t finish enough situations off, and that was obviously the idea behind signing Romelu," Klopp said.

"Smart business. But the good thing about football is there’s no football you can’t defend at all. It can be more tricky and more difficult – against us it’s not too easy to defend, to be honest, but unfortunately it’s possible – so these are the different aspects."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel previously discussed the battle between Lukaku and Virgin Van Dijk on Saturday and Klopp has now weighed in on the match-up.

“You can make whichever headline you want to write about Romelu and Virgil, but he will show up around the other centre-half as well I guess.

"If we are only focused on Romelu, then Kai (Havertz) and Mason (Mount) will punish you. That’s the situation. It is a good football team, that’s why they won the Champions League. We are a good football team, too. We have had enough time to train and talk about it."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube