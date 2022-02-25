Skip to main content
Jurgen Klopp Makes Liverpool Decision Over Who Will Start in Goal vs Chelsea for Carabao Cup Final

Chelsea will face Caoimhin Kelleher in goal against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon at Wembley after Jurgen Klopp confirmed who would be given the goalkeeper jersey for the Carabao Cup final. 

Thomas Tuchel's side will be hoping to add a third trophy to their cabinet this season following Super Cup and Club World Cup success.

They come up against Jurgen Klopp's Reds in the capital this weekend. Chelsea have played Liverpool twice this season - both ended in draws, with the most recent draw coming last month at Stamford Bridge as the Blues came from two goals behind to secure a point. 

imago1010114125h

That day, Kelleher was in between the sticks for Liverpool and it appears he has been given the nod to start over Alisson for the final.

"I don’t see any reason why we should not do this," said Klopp last month, as quoted by the Mail, over starting Kelleher against Chelsea. 

"He deserves it. He brought the team here."

Read More

Kelleher, 23, is ready for the big occasion and will prepare for the final just like he does for any other game he plays in. 

He said: "I’ll just be relaxed and calm and try to prepare like any other game.

imago1009928046h

"There will be some nerves. A little bit of nerves is good. I’ve played a few games and had chances to show my ability. I’ve been happy with what I’ve done so far and now have a final to look forward to."

Klopp has been full of praise for his managerial counterpart, Thomas Tuchel, hailing him as an 'outstanding coach and manager' ahead of Sunday's Wembley showdown. 

He told Sky Sports: "His way is really exceptional. He is an outstanding coach and outstanding manager."

imago1008822159h
Jurgen Klopp Makes Liverpool Decision Over Who Will Start in Goal vs Chelsea for Carabao Cup Final

By Matt Debono

