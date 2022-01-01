Skip to main content
Jurgen Klopp Praises 'Strong' Chelsea Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Author:

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise upon Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash.

The Germans face off against eachother, with Chelsea currently sitting one point ahead of their title rivals.

Speaking to the press ahead of Sunday's match, Klopp opened up on his opponents.

imago1008906571h

He said: "I expect a really strong Chelsea side. With all the struggles they have, they still have a proper football team."

This comes after the Liverpool boss revealed Liverpool have a further three positive Covid-19 cases.

Read More

He said: "We have three more COVID cases in the team and more in the staff. It's not so cool in the moment. I'm not able to say who it is but it'll be pretty clear on the teamsheet the day after tomorrow."

imago1008883944h

Roberto Firmino and Alisson Becker were not pictured in training, a setback for the Reds as Klopp's side have picked up just one point in their last two matches, drawing with Tottenham Hotspur before losing at Leicester City.

And there is further team news as Andy Robertson is a confirmed absence for the Chelsea match, serving his third match of a three game suspension against the Blues.

Takumi Minamino remains sidelined along with Divock Origi, Nat Phillips and Harvey Elliott.

Tuchel's side will be hoping to cash in and collect all three points against the Reds, knowing that victory will see them go four points clear of Klopp's men in the hunt for the title.

