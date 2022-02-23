Skip to main content
Jurgen Klopp Provides Diogo Jota & Roberto Firmino Liverpool Fitness Update Ahead of Carabao Cup Final vs Chelsea

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on the injuries and fitness of Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday.

The pair are doubtful for the clash, whilst Chelsea face a race against time to get Mason Mount back for the final.

Speaking to the press, via Standard Sport, Klopp gave an update on the duo.

imago1001933976h

No, for tomorrow, no chance, and then (for) the final we will see. I don’t know in the moment,” Klopp told reporters when quizzed on Jota and Firmino at his pre-Leeds press conference on Tuesday. “It would be easy to say now ‘no’, but we will see.

“They are (pushing) but they were not on the pitch for training so that’s not a good sign. We have to see what we can do with the boys in the next few days and then we make a decision later in the week.”

Read More

This comes as Chelsea could be without Mount for the match, with him picking up an injury at the Club World Cup for the Blues.

imago1007947012h

However, Chelsea boss Tuchel has revealed that he is hoping to have the 23-year-old back for the final.

“We will push for the League Cup final," Tuchel told the media on Friday afternoon. "We will push. He has injured ligaments in the very first minutes of the final unfortunately. Champions League seems to be very, very close. We will try hard for the League Cup final.”

The Englishman was on the bench for Chelsea against LOSC Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday, therefore they will be confident he will return for the Liverpool clash.

