Jurgen Klopp Sympathises With Chelsea Staff Following Roman Abramovich Sanctioning

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has expressed his sympathy with Chelsea employees following the recent sanctioning of owner Roman Abramovich.

The news of the decision by the UK government to enforce sanctions on Abramovich came on Thursday morning, the same day as the club's 27th Premier League game, against Norwich City.

As a result of the decision, the west London club as an asset has effectively been frozen, which has left a number of financial implications on the side.

In his press conference ahead of his side's weekend trip to Brighton, Klopp revealed his own honest opinion on the recent news affecting Chelsea.

“It’s not a situation all the employees at Chelsea are responsible for one man is and that’s Vladimir Putin,” he said, as quoted by the Evening Standard.

“I don’t know about Roman Abramovich’s role in all this but over the years you could guess that he’s pretty close.

“I think what the British government did is right to be 100% honest. But it’s still not cool for the people at Chelsea and for the supporters, I get that.”

The news of the sanctioning of Abramovich was released on Thursday morning and later that day Chelsea travelled to Carrow Road to face Norwich.

After the game, Tuchel revealed his thoughts on how his club will remain competitive despite the news.

“As long as we have enough shirts and a bus to drive to the games, we’ll be there and will compete hard.

“We take it day by day. I didn’t see that coming yesterday and I don’t know what is coming tomorrow.”

