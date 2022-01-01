Jurgen Klopp Tests Positive for Covid-19 & Will Miss Chelsea vs Liverpool

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the Red's clash against Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side.

The Blues sit one point ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League, having played one match more.

And now it has been revealed by Liverpool that Klopp has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the match.

This comes after the manager confirmed his side had three new Covid-19 cases ahead of the match.

He said: "We have three more COVID cases in the team and more in the staff. It's not so cool in the moment. I'm not able to say who it is but it'll be pretty clear on the teamsheet the day after tomorrow."

And now, Klopp has added to these cases and will not be in the dugout as the Reds travel to London on Sunday.

Liverpool will also be missing Thiago Alcantara with a hip injury and three more first team players who have 'suspected' positive covid tests.

Takumi Minamino remains sidelined along with Divock Origi, Nat Phillips and Harvey Elliott.

Roberto Firmino and Alisson Becker were not pictured in training, a setback for the Reds as Klopp's side have picked up just one point in their last two matches, drawing with Tottenham Hotspur before losing at Leicester City.

Andy Robertson is a confirmed absence for the Chelsea match, serving his third match of a three game suspension against the Blues.



There is a small chance that the match could be postponed, however as things stand it will go ahead.

