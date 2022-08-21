'Just Do It Again Please Ruben, Do It Again'- Thomas Tuchel On Ruben Loftus-Cheeks Start To The Season

Chelsea has their second away game of the season today as they travel up north to Elland Road to take on Leeds United, with the boss looking for another stand-out performance from a certain midfielder.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek came into the starting 11 last week in Chelsea's 2-2 heated draw against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, where he played the full 90 minutes at right wing-back having an exceptional game, throwing his name in the hat for another Premier League start.

IMAGO / News Images

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel shared his thoughts on Loftus-Cheek's start to the new campaign.

"Very much. He knows it. With Ruben, to be very honest, I always struggle to tell him how good it was because I’m always in fear he will drop one little percent in the next game."

"I feel he needs the support and the love of everybody around him. But at the same time, he needs to be pushed because sometimes he struggles to show everybody how strong he is."

IMAGO / Sportimage

"He can manage to play games where nobody can see how strong he is. I was so, so happy he finally in pre-season and now in the last two matches, and especially in the 90 minutes against Tottenham, he proved it to everybody."



"So now the next step is not to get lost in too much applause and positive feedback, in overthinking, but just to do it again. This is the next step. Just do it again please Ruben, do it again!"

With this, it seems like Tuchel is willing to trust Loftus-Cheek to start once again in their match today against Leeds United. It's unsure if he will play right wing-back again or move back into centre mid due to Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante being ruled out with injury.

