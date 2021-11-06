'Just Two Managers Trying To Win a Football Match' - Sean Dyche on Sideline Altercation With Thomas Tuchel

Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Sean Dyche Speaks Out on Touchline Altercation With Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel During 1-1 Draw

    Burnley manager Sean Dyche struggled to remember what was said in his altercation with Thomas Tuchel in their two side's Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon.

    The pair were seen exchanging heated words in Chelsea's 1-1 draw with the Clarets at Stamford Bridge.

    Dyche's side became the first team to put a goal past Chelsea from open play this season's Premier League when Matej Vydra converted Jay Rodriguez's headed assist in the 79th minute.

    When asked about what was said after the game, Dyche struggled to recall, admitting that he was caught up in the heat of the moment.

    "I don't remember any flashpoints (with Thomas Tuchel)," he said, as quoted by Adam Newson. "I don't know what qualifies as a flashpoint anymore, was usual stuff from both sides trying to win a football game."

    "I have no clue where this line of questions is coming from. I didn't hear anything, feel anything.

    "It was just too managers trying to win a football match. I'm not hard at all, just a normal bloke trying to win a football match."

    The altercation came after a foul between Ross Barkley and Charlie Taylor when a high kick from the Chelsea no. 18 left the Burnley no. three on the floor.

    The two managers seemed cordial from then on, with the challenge appearing to be the only flustering moment on which they both disagreed.

