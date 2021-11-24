'We Have to Take the Lesson' - Leonardo Bonucci Reacts to Heavy Defeat Against Chelsea

Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Juventus Defender Leonardo Bonucci Makes Honest Admission After Heavy Chelsea Defeat

Author:

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has reacted to his side's heavy Champions League defeat to Chelsea on Tuesday night. 

The Blues were 4-0 winners at Stamford Bridge, with Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner all scoring to help the west London side go top of the group. 

With just one game left to play, both teams have qualified for the knockout stages of the competition. 

Speaking to Sky Italia after the game, Bonucci gave his thoughts on the Serie A side's loss in the English capital as he said: "It’s a heavy defeat, certainly, we have to take the lesson that against these teams you must always go at 1,000km/h, because the moment you slow it down, they punish you.

"We tried in the second half to close down their moves down the flanks, but we weren’t focused enough on those two balls they put in from wide.

"It is important we learn the lessons from this game, which is that against these teams, you cannot lower the intensity or concentration for a moment.

“We conceded the first goal from a corner, it might’ve been handball. We should’ve controlled it better in the second half, as they caused us so many problems.”

Chalobah gave Chelsea the lead after 25 minutes, blasting the ball into the back of the net from close range on his first ever Champions League start.

James continued his superb run of form with an expertly taken strike just ten minutes into the second half, with Hudson-Odoi making it 3-0 just two minutes later from a well worked team goal.

Deep into added time, Werner capped his return to the side after injury with a tap in.

