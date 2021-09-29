Juventus' Giorgia Chiellini Believes Chelsea Midfielder Jorginho 'Truly Deserves' 2021 Ballon dOr

Juventus centre-back Giorgio Chiellini has stated he believes that Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is more deserving of this year's Ballon d'Or award than any other player.

The two players are teammates together for Italy and won the Euro 2020 competition this summer.

Chiellini will face Jorginho in the Champions League on Wednesday night as Chelsea travel to Italy to face Juventus.

As per talkSPORT, the 37-year-old centre-back had a lot of praise for the Chelsea midfielder.

"I truly hope he will be able to win it, because he’s a good friend of mine.

“And it would also be an award that I will also feel is mine, being an Italian of course, and as a player involved in a win and emotions that will always be in our hearts.

“I’d always thought that Jorginho was a good player. Since [Roberto] Mancini arrived and was able to give him continuity, I was able to realise just how good he is and what a top player he really is.

“Maybe he doesn’t have the greatest physical qualities, but the real difference lies in his head and his mentality.”

The 29-year-old has already won the UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award this year, beating fellow Chelsea teammate N'Golo Kante as well as Manchester City man Kevin de Bruyne to the trophy.

Jorginho is currently the third favourite in line to win the award behind 2021 Copa America winner Lionel Messi and Bayern Munich talisman Robert Lewandowski.

Chiellini will be reunited with his Italy teammate on Wednesday ninght as Juventus prepare to host Chelsea in the Champions League.

