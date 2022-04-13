Skip to main content
Juventus Will Try to Sign Chelsea's Jorginho 'As Soon as They Can Talk' to the Club

Juventus will try to sign Chelsea midfielder Jorginho 'as soon as they can talk' to the club, according to reports. 

The Blues are still currently unable to sign or sell players as a result of the sanctions imposed on current owner Roman Abramovich, who put the club up for sale at the beginning of March. 

Jorginho joined the reigning World and European Champions in the summer of 2018 from Napoli, and has been linked with a move back to the Serie A in recent months. 

According to CMIT TV, via Sport Witness, journalist Filippo Cornacchia believes that Juventus are still keen on signing the Italian international.

"I don’t know what will happen in June, he will depend on the offer, he can leave and at that point Juventus would try to sign Jorginho, as soon as they can talk to Chelsea.

"Jorginho has a one-year contract that he will not renew. It's clear that Arthur’s farewell is needed for his arrival."

Jorginho's contract at the club doesn't expire until the end of the next season, but he has been linked with a move back to the Italian top flight.

Reports yesterday suggested that the Old Lady are 'working' to sign the central midfielder in the summer, amid interest from the likes of PSG and Barcelona.

However his agent Joao Santos hinted that they may work on a contract renewal at the West London side after the World Cup, as he said: “There are many clubs interested in him. 

"In the past I spoke to PSG, Barcelona and also Milan’s Ricky Massara. I don’t know if the Rossoneri are still interested, though. The fact remains, we can’t do anything now because Chelsea are not allowed to sell, buy or renew contracts.

“Jorginho has a contract until June 2023, after the World Cup we’ll see about working on a renewal.”

