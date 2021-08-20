August 20, 2021
Kai Havertz Admits 'Anything is Possible' Following Chelsea's Champions League Triumph

The Champions League winner discussed the win once more.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea's European Champion Kai Havertz has discussed the Blues' Champions League win with an interview with reporters in Germany.

The forward scored Chelsea's winner in the Final back in May and has reflected on the victory.

Speaking to BILD Sport, Havertz compared Bayern Munich to Chelsea ahead of the new season.

Havertz on fnas

When asked about the Bundesliga title race this season, Havertz referred to Chelsea's 2020/21 season as he said: "Bayern remains a big favorite, you should never write them off. The Chelsea example shows that anything is possible. We got off to a really bad start and in the end we won the Champions League."

The forward continued to compare his time in the Bundesliga with his first season in England, describing the differences between both leagues.

He said: "In terms of football, the leagues can hardly be compared with one another, the game is played very differently here than in Germany: Much faster, much more robust."

havertz 1

Havertz started slow, being utilised as a midfielder during his time under Frank Lampard.

Thomas Tuchel joined in January and played the German further forward, pairing him with Timo Werner as the two built chemistry both on and off the pitch.

The 22-year-old went on to score the decisive goal in the Champions League Final and lift Chelsea's second trophy.

