Kai Havertz admits Chelsea don't score enough goals and need to improve

NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Kai Havertz: Chelsea don't score enough goals

Author:
Publish date:

Kai Havertz says Chelsea need to continue working hard to ensure they are clinical in front of goal after conceding the Blues don't score enough goals.

Chelsea's defensive record under Thomas Tuchel has improved, only conceding two goals in his opening 12 games, but the Blues have struggled to put games to bed or find the match-winner. 

It was another case of the same old story at Elland Road on Saturday as they wasted several chances which could have sealed an important three point in Yorkshire as they had to settle for a 0-0 draw.

Edouard Mendy came to the rescue to bail the Blues out to secure a point against Leeds.

Edouard Mendy came to the rescue to bail the Blues out to secure a point against Leeds.

Havertz, who continued in the side for consecutive games, missed two chances but it's proven to be a collective issue for the Blues this term and Havertz knows they need to do better.

He told the Mirror: "We don’t score enough goals. We get good chances, but we’re not clinical enough in front of the goal. 

"We had good chances against Leeds, I had two chances myself. We have to keep working hard and make it better next time."

sipa_32613890

Tuchel was also asked on whether he would bring in a new centre-forward this summer to solve the problems in front of goal, but insists they will keep working to find a breakthrough.

He said: "It is not time to reflect for the summer and other solutions, other than what we have. We have guys that we are happy with and are looking for more solutions; we will try to help them.

"In general, I am happy because we don't only look at the output in how they score and assist. Of course, this is a statistic in which every striker is attached to and everyone has to have the mentality to cope with the statistic. It is like this at high-level football.

"We are still waiting for a breakthrough for the guys to be on a run to score consistently, it is not the case. We will never stop pushing and looking for solutions to create even more clear chances for them. That's the way it is."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_32343917
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea plan to explore possible part-exchange deal involving Erling Haaland & Timo Werner

sipa_31614957
Transfer News

Chelsea set asking price for Emerson Palmieri - Napoli & Inter Milan interested

sipa_32282734
News

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Marc Guehi & Conor Gallagher named in England U21 squad for European Championships

sipa_32614266
News

Kai Havertz admits Chelsea don't score enough goals and need to improve

sipa_32450888 (1)
News

Kai Havertz makes promise to turnaround Chelsea form soon

sipa_32544805
Transfer News

Borussia Dortmund set asking price for Chelsea target Erling Haaland this summer

sipa_32614539
News

Thomas Tuchel makes transfer admission ahead of summer window

sipa_32613885
News

Christian Pulisic 'key member' of Chelsea squad amid speculation over future