Kai Havertz admits Chelsea don't score enough goals and need to improve

Kai Havertz says Chelsea need to continue working hard to ensure they are clinical in front of goal after conceding the Blues don't score enough goals.

Chelsea's defensive record under Thomas Tuchel has improved, only conceding two goals in his opening 12 games, but the Blues have struggled to put games to bed or find the match-winner.

It was another case of the same old story at Elland Road on Saturday as they wasted several chances which could have sealed an important three point in Yorkshire as they had to settle for a 0-0 draw.

Edouard Mendy came to the rescue to bail the Blues out to secure a point against Leeds. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Havertz, who continued in the side for consecutive games, missed two chances but it's proven to be a collective issue for the Blues this term and Havertz knows they need to do better.

He told the Mirror: "We don’t score enough goals. We get good chances, but we’re not clinical enough in front of the goal.

"We had good chances against Leeds, I had two chances myself. We have to keep working hard and make it better next time."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel was also asked on whether he would bring in a new centre-forward this summer to solve the problems in front of goal, but insists they will keep working to find a breakthrough.

He said: "It is not time to reflect for the summer and other solutions, other than what we have. We have guys that we are happy with and are looking for more solutions; we will try to help them.

"In general, I am happy because we don't only look at the output in how they score and assist. Of course, this is a statistic in which every striker is attached to and everyone has to have the mentality to cope with the statistic. It is like this at high-level football.

"We are still waiting for a breakthrough for the guys to be on a run to score consistently, it is not the case. We will never stop pushing and looking for solutions to create even more clear chances for them. That's the way it is."

