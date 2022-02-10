Skip to main content
Kai Havertz Admits Chelsea Miss 'Leader' Thomas Tuchel During Club World Cup Campaign

Chelsea's Kai Havertz has admitted that the Blues are missing head coach Thomas Tuchel during their Club World Cup campaign.

Zsolt Low and Arno Michels have taken charge of the side in his absence.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, Havertz revealed that they miss their head coach.

imago1009556566h

Speaking about Tuchel's absence, Havertz admitted: "It's different (without Thomas Tuchel). 

"He's our leader. It's hard when the leader isn't there. It's a big loss. We are all professional enough to find another way to deal with it. The rest of the staff are well prepared."

It is believed that Tuchel could reunite with his Chelsea squad ahead of Saturday's Club World Cup final if he provides a negative Covid-19 test on Thursday.

Read More

This comes after the head coach was named in the Club World Cup squad despite his Covid test.

The head coach tested positive before for Covid-19 before Chelsea faced Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round.

imago1008858324h

Speaking to the media after their 1-0 win against Al Hilal on Wednesday night, Low provided an update on Tuchel and his current situation.

"We hope Thomas can travel as soon as possible. As i said before he'll follow government rules. 

"He's in isolation now and doing a covid PCR test every day. Once he tests negative it opens the possibility to travel. Every day we wait for it. We wish he can come to enjoy the final."

It was recently revealed that Chelsea will do their best to 'make every possible accommodation' to get their manager to the Club World Cup as they look to win the trophy for the first time.

