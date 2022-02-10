Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Kai Havertz Admits Difficult Months as Chelsea Fell in Premier League Title Race

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has admitted to a difficult couple of months as the Blues fell off the pace in the Premier League over the winter schedule.

They went into December with a shot of the title but now sit 13 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, Havertz has lifted the lid on a 'hard' couple of months for his side.

imago1009585792h

"The last one or two months was hard for all of us, a lot of injuries and Covid cases. It was hard to deal with. I feel good, fine again, focused. I want to play," he said.

Chelsea have the chance to make up for it in February, however, with two trophies up for grabs.

First up is a Club World Cup final against Palmeiras, where they can complete the set and make history.

Read More

Chelsea have never won the competition, the only trophy that eludes the club in their maginificent cabinet.

imago1009585798h

Then, at the end of the month is a Carabao Cup final against Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Havertz will be keen to add both trophies to the Blues' collection this season as the 2021/22 campaign can still be a success despite their league form.

"We know how nice it is to win a trophy, this one is important for us. There is no better feeling than to win something. That's the goal."

Chelsea face Palmeiras on Saturday at 16:30 (UK) in the Club World Cup final.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009556566h
News

Kai Havertz Admits Difficult Months as Chelsea Fell in Premier League Title Race

20 seconds ago
imago1009560822h
News

'Unforced Errors' - Mateo Kovacic's Honest Admission Following Man of the Match Display in Club World Cup vs Al Hilal

30 minutes ago
imago1009585792h
News

'Once in a Lifetime Chance' - Kai Havertz Urges Chelsea to Win Club World Cup After 2012 Corinthians Defeat

1 hour ago
imago1009569616h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Heaps Praise on Kepa Arrizabalaga During Club World Cup

1 hour ago
imago1009669250h
Transfer News

Report: Ronald Araujo Identified as Potential Transfer Target for Chelsea

3 hours ago
imago1009558765h
News

'A Lot of Finals' - Kai Havertz Hails Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta

3 hours ago
imago1009683646h
News

'Palmeiras is a Very Very Big Team' - Zsolt Low Comments on Chelsea's Club World Cup Final Opponents

4 hours ago
imago1009585792h
News

Kai Havertz Reveals Chelsea Ease of Adapting to Abu Dhabi Training During Club World Cup

4 hours ago