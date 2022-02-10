Kai Havertz Admits Difficult Months as Chelsea Fell in Premier League Title Race

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has admitted to a difficult couple of months as the Blues fell off the pace in the Premier League over the winter schedule.

They went into December with a shot of the title but now sit 13 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, Havertz has lifted the lid on a 'hard' couple of months for his side.

"The last one or two months was hard for all of us, a lot of injuries and Covid cases. It was hard to deal with. I feel good, fine again, focused. I want to play," he said.

Chelsea have the chance to make up for it in February, however, with two trophies up for grabs.

First up is a Club World Cup final against Palmeiras, where they can complete the set and make history.

Chelsea have never won the competition, the only trophy that eludes the club in their maginificent cabinet.

Then, at the end of the month is a Carabao Cup final against Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Havertz will be keen to add both trophies to the Blues' collection this season as the 2021/22 campaign can still be a success despite their league form.

"We know how nice it is to win a trophy, this one is important for us. There is no better feeling than to win something. That's the goal."

Chelsea face Palmeiras on Saturday at 16:30 (UK) in the Club World Cup final.

