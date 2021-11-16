Kai Havertz Admits He Knew That Chelsea Would Reach the Champions League Final Last Season

Chelsea's Kai Havertz has admitted that he knew Chelsea would win the Champions League after beating Real Madrid in the semi-final of the competition.

The Blues went on to beat Manchester City in the final, lifting the second Champions League in the club's history.

Speaking to Chelsea's mini series 'Porto Uncovered', Havertz discussed all things about the semi-final, including an admission that he knew Chelsea would win the final.

When asked about Real Madrid, he said: “We knew they had a lot of quality, they have so many big players but we also knew that they were a little vulnerable. We played as a unit, we always played together as we were standing together as a team. Everybody was protecting each other.

"We had top quality on the ball, top quality off the ball against the ball. Even though I think we could win this game, the 1-1 was a good result. You are one game away from a Champions League final. You think you cannot lose this game."

He then continued to admit that his Chelsea teammates were confident of the win.

“You are so close to being in the final. Before the game we knew we would beat them.

“Incredible. As a kid you dream of coming to a Champions League final, then you realise you are there, it’s an incredible feeling I cannot explain it.”

