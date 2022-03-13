Kai Havertz ensured Chelsea claimed all three points against Newcastle United with a stunning goal in the closing minutes on Sunday afternoon.

It was a slow and quiet afternoon at Stamford Bridge, but Havertz had the chance to open the deadlock during the second half, but he could only direct his point blank header straight at Martin Dubravka.

As the minutes ticked down and the full-time whistle drew closer, Chelsea looked set for a point. That was until the 89th minute when Jorginho clipped a gorgeous ball to the 22-year-old whose first touch to bring the ball down was impeccable, and he poked it past Dubravka to send Stamford Bridge wild.

IMAGO / Sportimage

It ensured Chelsea won their fifth game in a row in the Premier League, overcoming a frustrating afternoon as events off the pitch continued to be a distraction from the football.

Chelsea didn't let it be a distraction and got the job done, and Havertz believes the visitors tried to play for a point.

What Kai Havertz said

"For Newcastle it would have been a nice afternoon to get the result (a draw)," Havertz told BBC Sport. "They always tried to spend a lot of time in some situations. For us it was frustrating.

"At half time we spoke about staying positive, staying calm and trying to play our football. In the end, this was the best result we can have. Everyone enjoyed this last minute, for players and fans it was a nice feeling."

IMAGO / PA Images

He added: "We - the players - are in a good situation, really, we feel bad for everyone else. We know this situation is not all about football, there are a lot more important things than us. We try to put a smile on the faces.

"When you see the emotion that came out after this goal, it is what everyone needed today. We are very privileged to do our job, a lot of people in the world are feeling a lot worse than us.

"We are just try to do our job, be professional and give them a good feeling."

