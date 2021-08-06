Kai Havertz is Ready to Show His Best For Chelsea Ahead of New Season

The German is ready to show his best.

Kai Havertz has said that he is ready to show his best again for Chelsea ahead of the new season.

The German impressed towards the end of last season and is ready to push on now.

Speaking to The Atheltic, Havertz put pressure on himself ahead of the new season.

He said: "It’s not that you have less pressure than last year. Every season is new and you always have to show yourself to the world and to football."

The forward continued to discuss the pressure put on him and if scoring the goal to win Chelsea the Champions League has relieved any of that pressure.

Havertz continued: "When I play three games not so good now, people will say, ‘It was only one game and he scored one goal, that’s it’.

“But for me, it was very important, and maybe it gives me a little bit more trust in myself. I just hope the new season will continue like the last season ended. I will try my best to show that again.”

Chelsea are set to bring in Romelu Lukaku to add firepower up top as the club finally add a goalscorer.

Havertz is likely to partner Lukaku upfront for the Blues and is looking to show the quality that he showed towards the end of last season.

The Blues will be looking to retain the Champions League in the 2021/22 season and challenge for the Premier League title, and if they are to do so, the German will be key.

