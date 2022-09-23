Kai Havertz Ahead of Germany Fixtures In The UEFA Nations League
The international break means Chelsea supporters get to breathe easy for the next couple of weeks and watch their players knowing there is nothing particularly riding on their success.
Over half of the squad have been called up to their national teams, mainly in preparation for the Qatar World Cup coming up in the winter, but the UEFA Nations League provides an extra challenge for Europe's top countries.
The tournament is still in the group stages and as Germany trail tonight's opponent Hungary by a single point at the top of the table, Kai Havertz has explained how important it is for his side to progress to the finals next summer.
"We have the clear goal of winning the group and thus reaching the final four in June,’ he said via Chelsea FC.
"Then it's about a title, and as a footballer you want to take everything you can with you.
"A streak of 13 games without defeat, like the one we've had, is of course good for us because you can feel that the new beginning is bearing fruit. If we play the next two games like this, it can give us a lot of self-confidence for the tournament."
Germany's tie against Hungary shares its kick off with England and Italy tonight at 19:45 (UK).
