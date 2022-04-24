Kai Havertz Analyses West Ham Ahead of Chelsea's Weekend Premier League Clash

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has analysed his side's opposition for Sunday afternoon, West Ham, as the Blues prepare for their third London derby in a row.

The last time these two sides met, back in December 2021, saw West Ham come out on top, winning 3-2 thanks to goals from Manuel Lanzini, Jarrod Bowen and Arthur Masuaku.

Chelsea will be looking to pick up their home form on the weekend, having lost their last three consecutive games at Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Speaking ahead of the game, Havertz insisted his side want to prove themselves after their 4-2 league loss to Arsenal midweek.

"We want to prove to the fans that we are stronger than we showed on Wednesday," he told the official Chelsea website. "Almost every game now is for us like a final.

"We have to win games and get points in the Premier League, then we will reach our goals as well.

"West Ham are very tough to play against. They are a very physical team and you don’t find a lot of spaces or solutions against them.

"When you have one then you have to show up and try to use it."

With Sunday's encounter marking Chelsea's third London derby on the trot, Havertz is relishing the number of competitive games he has enjoyed since moving to England.

IMAGO / UK Sports Pics Ltd

"It’s great," he continued. "Of course there are a lot of tough matches, even for example when you play Liverpool or Man United.

"It feels the same because between every club there are a lot of rivalries and especially here in London.

"It’s nice to have so many clubs that come from London. The derbies are always good games for us and to play at home now for this game is also nice and gives us a big push.

"I always like to play the big matches and I think we all enjoy that."

