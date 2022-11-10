Kai Havertz And Hakim Ziyech Heading To Qatar

The Chelsea attackers will be heading to this winter's tournament with Germany and Morocco respectively, the pair key parts of their national teams despite their underwhelming form for Chelsea so far this season.

Havertz has 30 caps for Germany, scoring ten goals in the four years he has been involved with the senior side, with Qatar 2022 the first World Cup of his career.

The 23-year old enters the World Cup in good form for Germany, scoring twice in a 3-3 draw with England during his country's last game at the end of September.

Havertz scored Germany's second and third goals against England in September IMAGO / Matthias Koch

Havertz is joined by fellow attackers Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Karim Adeyemi, Thomas Muller and former Bayer Leverkusen teammate Julian Brandt amongst others in Die Mannschaft's forward department, with Hansi Flick's team kicking off their tournament on November 23rd against Japan.

Hakim Ziyech will be heading to his second World Cup and will be hoping to help his country do better than they did four years ago in Russia, where they finished bottom of Group B having had to face Portugal, Iran and Morocco.

It has been a strange year internationally for Ziyech, who made the decision to retire from playing for his country in February after falling out with then Morocco manager Vahid Halilhodzic in September 2021 over 'poor attitude' claims. Halilhodzic claimed Ziyech was faking injury as an excuse to his lack of professionalism.

In March, Ziyech rejected Halilhodzic's call up for his nation's World Cup qualifying match against Congo, confirming once again his decision to retire from international duty.

In August, Halilhodzic was sacked with Walid Regragui replacing him, and Ziyech returned to the national team for his country's game against Chile on September 23rd.

Ziyech has 42 caps for Morocco IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Now on the plane to Qatar under fresh management, Ziyech will hope to be the main man in attack for his side as they face Canada, Belgium and Croatia in Group F.

