Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kai Havertz: Atletico Madrid Win Sparked 'Something Very Special' in Chelsea Squad in Champions League Title Quest

Author:

Chelsea's Champions League winner Kai Havertz has reflected on the round of 16 clash against Atletico Madrid last season.

The Blues came out on-top against the Spaniards over two legs on the way to lifting the European trophy.

Speaking as part of Chelsea's 'Porto Uncovered' video series, Havertz discussed the clash against Atletico Madrid.

imago1002911486h

Olivier Giroud bagged a sensational overhead kick in the only goal of the first leg, which was initially ruled out for offside, before Hakim Ziyech and Emerson Palmieri scored two goals in the second leg at Stamford Bridge.

When asked about the round of 16 clash, Havertz insisted that the round of 16 victory inspired Chelsea.

Read More

He said: “Something happened with the team that was very special.

On the pitch you have to play like a family, like friends, like brothers, because no one is protecting you other than your players, manager, that’s it - you have to stay together.”

Havertz went on to score the most important goal of Chelsea's season, bagging the only goal of the game as the Blues beat Manchester City in the Champions League final, with Thomas Tuchel's side lifting the second trophy in the competition of the club's history.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1002948361h
News

Kai Havertz: Atletico Madrid Win Sparked 'Something Very Special' in Chelsea Squad in Champions League Title Quest

41 seconds ago
imago0043882791h
News

Petr Cech Draws Comparisons Between Chelsea's 2012 & 2021 Champions League Winning Teams

30 minutes ago
imago1007758681h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Ready to Loan' Hakim Ziyech in January Window Amid Borussia Dortmund Interest

1 hour ago
imago1007586634h
News

Thomas Tuchel Gives Honest Verdict on Chelsea Squad Upon His Arrival & Frank Lampard Dismissal

1 hour ago
imago1002948361h
News

'Best Day of My Life' - Kai Havertz Makes Chelsea Admission After Champions League Triumph vs Man City

2 hours ago
imago1002911002h
News

Petr Cech: Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea Appointment Was the 'Little Spark' Needed to Win Champions League

2 hours ago
imago1007917197h
Transfer News

Sevilla Director of Football Monchi Sends Chelsea Warning Over Jules Kounde Amid Man Utd Interest

3 hours ago
imago1008056423h
News

'I'm Just Buzzing' - Conor Gallagher Reflects On Making England Senior Debut vs San Marino

3 hours ago