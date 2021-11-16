Kai Havertz: Atletico Madrid Win Sparked 'Something Very Special' in Chelsea Squad in Champions League Title Quest

Chelsea's Champions League winner Kai Havertz has reflected on the round of 16 clash against Atletico Madrid last season.

The Blues came out on-top against the Spaniards over two legs on the way to lifting the European trophy.

Speaking as part of Chelsea's 'Porto Uncovered' video series, Havertz discussed the clash against Atletico Madrid.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Olivier Giroud bagged a sensational overhead kick in the only goal of the first leg, which was initially ruled out for offside, before Hakim Ziyech and Emerson Palmieri scored two goals in the second leg at Stamford Bridge.

When asked about the round of 16 clash, Havertz insisted that the round of 16 victory inspired Chelsea.

He said: “Something happened with the team that was very special.

“On the pitch you have to play like a family, like friends, like brothers, because no one is protecting you other than your players, manager, that’s it - you have to stay together.”

Havertz went on to score the most important goal of Chelsea's season, bagging the only goal of the game as the Blues beat Manchester City in the Champions League final, with Thomas Tuchel's side lifting the second trophy in the competition of the club's history.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube