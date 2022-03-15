Kai Havertz: Chelsea Are Playing for Fans & Club Amid Sale Uncertainty

Kai Havertz has stated that he and his teammates are playing for the fans of the Club during the uncertainty surrounding the future as Roman Abramovich sells Chelsea.

The Blues are still feeling the effects of the recent sanctions imposed on current owner Abramovich as the club continue to be in the process of being sold.

Speaking ahead of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg against LOSC Lille, and asked about Chelsea's motivation during the testing times, Havertz stated that he and his teammates are playing for the fans.

“I think everyone knows it is not easy," Havertz admitted. "You always try to focus on the games.

"Such a situation never happened at Chelsea before. It’s a little bit strange of course. As I said, we are professionals and sometimes situations like this can happen.

"It’s not easy for us, especially for the whole Club, the fans, for everyone. I think the best we can do in the moment is to play good football, to try to give the fans a smile in these kind of situations. Everything is tough for us in the moment but as we saw on the weekend, we can handle these situations and hopefully tomorrow as well.”

Chelsea already hold a 2-0 lead going into the match and will be looking to continue their fine form to progress into the quarter finals and get a step closer to lifting the UEFA Champions League for the second season in a row.

Thomas Tuchel's men will look to focus on what they can control on the pitch as the March 15 deadline for bidders to submit their offers to Raine Group to by Chelsea comes ever closer.

