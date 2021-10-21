Kai Havertz: Chelsea Demand to Win Every Game in Premier League & Champions League

Kai Havertz has fired a warning to Chelsea's Premier League and Champions League rivals.

The 22-year-old came off the bench to score during their 4-0 win against Malmo on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge in Group H.

Havertz replaced the injured Romelu Lukaku and made his mark three minutes into the second half with a delicate dink into the back of the net.

SIPA USA

The win leaves Chelsea in a commanding position in second heading into the final three group games. They sit top of their domestic league and it's Norwich City up next for the league leaders.

Three wins on the spin, Chelsea are in buoyant mood and will be looking to inflict further misery on the Canaries on Saturday.

Juventus won their match against Zenit St Petersburg with a late winner to ensure they stayed top of Group H. Havertz knows their is pressure on them to keep on winning, but it's what they expect playing for a club like Chelsea.

"Of course, we know it’s a very tough competition but we have to win every game," Havertz told BT Sport. "That’s our goal at Chelsea - Champions League or Premier League, we don’t care, we want to win games. That’s our ambition for Saturday."

