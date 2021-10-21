    • October 21, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Kai Havertz: Chelsea Demand to Win Every Game in Premier League & Champions League

    Author:

    Kai Havertz has fired a warning to Chelsea's Premier League and Champions League rivals. 

    The 22-year-old came off the bench to score during their 4-0 win against Malmo on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge in Group H.

    Havertz replaced the injured Romelu Lukaku and made his mark three minutes into the second half with a delicate dink into the back of the net.

    sipa_35665801

    The win leaves Chelsea in a commanding position in second heading into the final three group games. They sit top of their domestic league and it's Norwich City up next for the league leaders.

    Three wins on the spin, Chelsea are in buoyant mood and will be looking to inflict further misery on the Canaries on Saturday.

    Juventus won their match against Zenit St Petersburg with a late winner to ensure they stayed top of Group H. Havertz knows their is pressure on them to keep on winning, but it's what they expect playing for a club like Chelsea.

    "Of course, we know it’s a very tough competition but we have to win every game," Havertz told BT Sport. "That’s our goal at Chelsea - Champions League or Premier League, we don’t care, we want to win games. That’s our ambition for Saturday."

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35665618
    News

    Kai Havertz: Chelsea Demand to Win Every Game in Premier League & Champions League

    48 seconds ago
    sipa_35665801
    News

    Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Sends Callum Hudson-Odoi & Kai Havertz Message After Malmo Win

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35324216 (2)
    News

    Report: Antonio Rudiger Unimpressed With Chelsea Contract Talks

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35665801
    News

    'It Was a Good Goal' - Kai Havertz Reflects on His Goal for Chelsea Against Malmo

    7 hours ago
    sipa_35665618
    News

    'It’s a Very Good Result' - Kai Havertz Reacts to Chelsea's 4-0 Victory Over Malmo

    7 hours ago
    sipa_35664595
    News

    Chelsea Suffer Double Injury Blow as Romelu Lukaku & Timo Werner Set for Time On Sidelines

    8 hours ago
    sipa_35664572
    News

    Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Frustrated With Romelu Lukaku & Timo Werner Injury Blows

    8 hours ago
    sipa_35665962
    News

    'We Are Very Happy' - Thomas Tuchel Reacts to Chelsea Win Against Malmo

    8 hours ago