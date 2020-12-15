Kai Havertz: Chelsea squad honoured to play for Frank Lampard

Kai Havertz has said he is honoured to play under Frank Lampard at Chelsea.

The 21-year-old arrived at the club for £72 million in the summer after Frank Lampard was backed with in excess of £200 million to splash on summer transfers.

Havertz has come under criticism in recent weeks following his return to action after contracting coronavirus.

(Photo by PETER POWELL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Lampard is a big admirer of Havertz and says he will be a 'top player' for Chelsea, and now the German midfielder has given glowing praise to his boss.

"When you have him as a manager it makes it very easy because he lived the same life we are living now," Havertz told the official Chelsea website. "He knows exactly what we think in some situations.

"It’s very important to have someone who understands the Premier League. We all know he’s a legend for this club and for world football.

(Photo by Peter Cziborra/Pool via Getty Images)

"It is very easy to understand his philosophy. We are very honoured to play under him."

Havertz will be having his first taste of the packed festive schedule as the Blues are set to play three times in seven days either side of Christmas. But he is relishing the opportunity.

"As a kid when you are on your Christmas break you always see those matches in the Premier League," added Havertz. "I knew when I wanted to come here I would have to play two games every week, and at Christmas as well.

"Sometimes in Germany you are off for two weeks, but now I am looking forward to it. As a kid you dream of playing these matches at Christmas, and now I can do it."

