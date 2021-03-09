Kai Havertz: Chelsea 'very happy' after 2-0 win against Everton

Kai Havertz produced a Man of the Match performance during Chelsea's 2-0 win against Everton on Monday evening.

The 21-year-old was recalled to the starting eleven and was slotted into a false nine role. He flourished against the Toffees and bagged a brace in assists as his flick in the first-half was deflected in by Ben Godfrey, before earning the penalty for Jorginho to convert in the second-half.

Havertz started his first game since January following a spell on the sidelines through injury, and was extremely pleased with the Blues performance.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He told the official Chelsea website: "We are very happy. think we deserved to win, 2-0 is very good for us against a strong opponent. We knew before the match that Everton are a very strong team, defensively they’re very good, but I think we played very well. The first half was not easy, we didn’t have many chances and we were lucky with the goal, but we kept going.

"It was a good performance from us. We did very good, especially in the second half. They gave us a lot of space and I think it was a good match and a deserved win for us.

"Now we are four points in front of them and we have to secure that. That’s the plan, our goal is the Champions League, and I think there will be some tough matches coming in the next few months, but we have to keep on working in every training session. I think 11 games without a loss is very strong but we can keep on going."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Despite the first goal going down as a Godfrey own goal, Havertz wasn't too concerned over who the goal was awarded to.

He added: "I think it’s my goal, 100 per cent! No, I don’t know, but it doesn’t matter to be honest. It’s a goal and that is what counts, the rest is not important for me."

