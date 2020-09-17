Kai Havertz has revealed that his best position is in the no.10 role following his switch to Chelsea.

The 21-year-old made his debut on Monday night in the 3-1 win against Brighton, but saw himself play out on the right-hand side of an attacking three behind forward Timo Werner.

It was a difficult and tough evening for Havertz, who acknowledged that it will take time to adapt to the Premier League, having only trained with his teammates for less than a week.

It was questioned whether Frank Lampard would play a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 at Chelsea this season, although 4-2-2-2 was seen in parts during the win on the south coast, which brought up where Havertz could play in the side once Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic return from injury.

But the midfielder has revealed Chelsea will get the best out of him in the no.10 role, sitting behind his German teammate Timo Werner.

"I played every offensive position at Leverkusen. But it is very important to have that flexibility on the pitch. My best position is as a no.10.

"I’m very glad to be here and play against or with the best players in the world."

Havertz has also stated that he is unfazed by the price tag which Chelsea paid for him, up to £72 million, and is full focus is on the pitch.

