SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Kai Havertz reveals no.10 role is his best position

Matt Debono

Kai Havertz has revealed that his best position is in the no.10 role following his switch to Chelsea.

The 21-year-old made his debut on Monday night in the 3-1 win against Brighton, but saw himself play out on the right-hand side of an attacking three behind forward Timo Werner. 

It was a difficult and tough evening for Havertz, who acknowledged that it will take time to adapt to the Premier League, having only trained with his teammates for less than a week.

fbl-eng-pr-brighton-chelsea (13)

It was questioned whether Frank Lampard would play a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 at Chelsea this season, although 4-2-2-2 was seen in parts during the win on the south coast, which brought up where Havertz could play in the side once Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic return from injury.

But the midfielder has revealed Chelsea will get the best out of him in the no.10 role, sitting behind his German teammate Timo Werner.

"I played every offensive position at Leverkusen. But it is very important to have that flexibility on the pitch. My best position is as a no.10. 

"I’m very glad to be here and play against or with the best players in the world." 

Havertz has also stated that he is unfazed by the price tag which Chelsea paid for him, up to £72 million, and is full focus is on the pitch. 

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chelsea will face Barnsley in Carabao Cup third round

Chelsea will face Championship side Barnsley in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Matt Debono

Kai Havertz unfazed by £72M price tag after 'dream' switch to Premier League to join Chelsea

Kai Havertz has realised his dream of moving to the Premier League after completing his summer transfer to Chelsea.

Matt Debono

Timo Werner: Chelsea move was 'best decision' amid interest from Liverpool

Timo Werner believes joining Chelsea was the best decision for him after hard transfer decision leaving RB Leipzig.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Premier League

Chelsea face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday 20 September and it will be refereed by Paul Tierney at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Ruben Loftus-Cheek an option for Chelsea at no.10, says Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard believes Ruben Loftus-Cheek can play an impactful role in the no.10 position at Chelsea.

Matt Debono

Chelsea will improve against Liverpool, says Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard says his side will continue to improve after their 3-1 win against Brighton in their opening league encounter of the season.

Matt Debono

by

Matt Debono

Reece James reacts to scoring first Premier League goal after screamer against Brighton

Reece James was delighted to score his first goal in the Premier League during Chelsea's 3-1 win against Brighton.

Matt Debono

Revealed: What Rennes initially demanded from Chelsea for Edouard Mendy

Rennes' initial demands to Chelsea for goalkeeper Edouard Mendy this summer have been revealed.

Matt Debono

Chelsea won't win Premier League with Kepa Arrizabalaga, says Gary Neville

Chelsea will not win the league with Kepa Arrizabalaga as their goalkeeper, according to Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville.

Matt Debono

5 Things Learned: Brighton and Hove Albion 1-3 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea kicked off their 2020/21 Premier League campaign with a 3-1 win away to Graham Potter's Brighton.

Jevans99