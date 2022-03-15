Skip to main content
Kai Havertz Comments on Chelsea Situation Ahead of Champions League Tie

Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz has commented on his club's situation ahead of their Champions League knockout stage second leg tie against Lille on Wednesday night. 

Recent days and weeks have raised a lot of uncertainty over the future of the Blues amid the recent sanctions imposed by the UK Government on their current owner Roman Abramovich. 

The German was the match winner on Sunday afternoon against Newcastle United, and also netted in the first leg against their French opponents. 

imago1010579185h

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Havertz spoke on the situation the club are in as they look to compete on various fronts until the end of the season.

“We are all professional football players. Everyone knows it’s a strange situation for everyone in the Club right now. 

"We are the players, we have to focus on playing football and on the matched. I think that’s the best we can do. All the other stuff, the Club has to sort out. It’s not about the players. 

"I cannot speak about it much because we are very focused on the games. This is the most important for us in the moment.”

imago1010074940h

He also added: “I think everyone knows it is not easy. You always try to focus on the games. Such a situation never happened at Chelsea before. 

"It’s a little bit strange of course. As I said, we are professionals and sometimes situations like this can happen. It’s not easy for us, especially for the whole Club, the fans, for everyone. 

"I think the best we can do in the moment is to play good football, to try to give the fans a smile in these kind of situations. Everything is tough for us in the moment but as we saw on the weekend, we can handle these situations and hopefully tomorrow as well.”

imago1010183981h
