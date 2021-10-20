'It’s a Very Good Result' - Kai Havertz Reacts to Chelsea's 4-0 Victory Over Malmo

Chelsea's Kai Havertz has reacted to his side's 4-0 win against Malmo on Wednesday night.

Andreas Christensen, Jorginho and the German attacker were all on the scoresheet at Stamford Bridge, ensuring a third consecutive victory in all competitions for the Blues.

The win also sees them remain in second in Group H of the tournament, behind Juventus and ahead of Zenit and Malmo.

Speaking to BT Sport the goalscorer commented on the result against the Swedish side, as he said: "For us it’s a very good result.

"To score four goals in our stadium is always good. It gives us a lot of confidence."

Christensen opened the scoring for the Blues after nine minutes of the first half, his first ever goal for the club. Jorginho made it 2-0 from the spot after Romelu Lukaku was fouled in the box.

Havertz and substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi did well to link up on the left hand side, before the German chipped it over the goalkeeper to make it three. Jorginho scored his second of the night shortly after.

The 22-year-old's goal was his second of the season, with the previous coming in the 1-1 draw away at Liverpool in August.

However he does not wish to dwell on the the victory and is keen to focus on the next game, adding: "Saturday is the next tough match so we have to keep on going, recover well and be fresh for Saturday."

Chelsea return to Stamford Bridge to face Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday.

