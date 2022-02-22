'I Always Give my Best' - Kai Havertz Speaks on the Importance of His Chelsea Goals

Skip to main content
Kai Havertz Comments on How Crucial His Goals Have Been for Chelsea

Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz has commented on how important some of his goals have been for the west London side. 

The Blues defeated Lille 2-0 in their Champions League knockout stage first leg tie at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night, with the German netting the opener. 

His goal comes after his crucial Club World Cup winning extra time penalty in Abu Dhabi against Palmeiras, with his tally now at six for the season so far. 

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, the German international shared his thoughts on how important some of his goals have been since he joined Chelsea in the summer of 2020.

"I always give my best also in Premier League games, sometimes I have more luck. I always give my best, I help where I can."

He also spoke on his versatility in the Blues attack, with the 22-year-old leading the line for his side in west London.

"We have a lot of good strikers, it's good to have a change. Maybe not make it easy for the opponent. Today it worked good, I enjoy every position forward."

Havertz gave Chelsea the lead after just eight minutes against Lille, heading in from Hakim Ziyech's corner.

As the game progressed their French opponents began to find their feet, but were unable to really test the hosts' defence.

In the 63rd minute Christian Pulisic doubled the Blues' lead, with the American netting from close range after a superb, darting run from defence to attack from N'Golo Kante.

