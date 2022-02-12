Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Kai Havertz Comments on Role he Played in Chelsea History

Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz has commented on the role he has played in making history at the club as they won the Club World Cup for the first time.

The Blues beat Palmeiras 2-1 in the final in extra time, with the German scoring the winner with around three minutes remaining.

His goal means that the west London side have now won every major trophy possible.

imago0031811661h (1)

Speaking to Channel 4 after the match, Havertz talked about writing himself into Chelsea history after his historic goal.

"I don't know what to say. I dreamed of this as a kid, an amazing feeling for me. I'm thankful for everyone that brought me here, my family, my girlfriend. The Champions League final, now this - all for them."

Read More

The German also spoke on the pressure of taking the crucial spot kick so late on in the game.

"I have to be honest, I was (nervous). It's a big penalty, a big role. Just crazy. It was good I kept the nerves. I'm very happy."

imago1009784380h

Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring with his second goal in two games, with the striker heading in from Callum Hudson-Odoi's in-swinging cross.

Just a few minutes later though, Thiago Silva was penalised for a handball and Palmeiras were awarded a penalty, which was soon converted by Raphael Veiga.

With the score level come full time, extra time was required to settle the tie and Chelsea were awarded a penalty with just minutes remaining, with Havertz converting from 12 yards.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009775517h
News

'I'm Thankful for Everyone' - Kai Havertz Reacts to Scoring Historic Chelsea Goal

45 seconds ago
imago1009775480h
News

'He Hurt His Ligaments Badly' - Thomas Tuchel Provides Update on Mason Mount

2 minutes ago
imago1009775480h
News

Report: Chelsea Suffer Blow as Mason Mount Leaves Club World Cup Final on Crutches

22 minutes ago
imago1009784330h
News

'Everybody is Jealous of us' - Thomas Tuchel Reacts to Making Chelsea History

30 minutes ago
imago1009579929h
News

'It Did Actually Really Mess me up' - Mason Mount Comments on His Wisdom Teeth 'Agony'

1 hour ago
imago1009775517h
News

'It's a Big Penalty' - Kai Havertz Reacts to Scoring Club World Cup Winner

1 hour ago
imago1009370600h (1)
News

'He’s One of the Best in Training' - Mason Mount Praises Thiago Silva's Influence at Chelsea

2 hours ago
imago1009775517h
News

'I'm Happy for Him' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Kai Havertz After Club World Cup Winning Penalty

2 hours ago