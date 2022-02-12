'I'm Thankful for Everyone' - Kai Havertz Reacts to Scoring Historic Chelsea Goal

Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz has commented on the role he has played in making history at the club as they won the Club World Cup for the first time.

The Blues beat Palmeiras 2-1 in the final in extra time, with the German scoring the winner with around three minutes remaining.

His goal means that the west London side have now won every major trophy possible.

Speaking to Channel 4 after the match, Havertz talked about writing himself into Chelsea history after his historic goal.

"I don't know what to say. I dreamed of this as a kid, an amazing feeling for me. I'm thankful for everyone that brought me here, my family, my girlfriend. The Champions League final, now this - all for them."

The German also spoke on the pressure of taking the crucial spot kick so late on in the game.

"I have to be honest, I was (nervous). It's a big penalty, a big role. Just crazy. It was good I kept the nerves. I'm very happy."

Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring with his second goal in two games, with the striker heading in from Callum Hudson-Odoi's in-swinging cross.

Just a few minutes later though, Thiago Silva was penalised for a handball and Palmeiras were awarded a penalty, which was soon converted by Raphael Veiga.

With the score level come full time, extra time was required to settle the tie and Chelsea were awarded a penalty with just minutes remaining, with Havertz converting from 12 yards.

