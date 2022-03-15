Kai Havertz Credits Thomas Tuchel for Helping Him Grow as a Player During Impressive Chelsea Form

Kai Havertz has heaped praise on Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel for helping him grow as a player amid an impressive run of form on both an individual and team level.

The Blues forward added to his recent form, scoring in the last minute against Newcastle United to make it five wins in a row for Chelsea.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Champions League clash against LOSC Lille in the round of 16 second leg, Havertz opened up on how the head coach has helped him during their time together.

IMAGO / Sportimage

“Obviously the arrival of Thomas Tuchel was good for us," Havertz admitted. "We won some titles. Me personally, I think I grow as well as a player."

The German youngster continued to open up about his struggles in the past two years, finding himself out of the Chelsea team on ocassion.

He continued: "Everyone knows you can not only have positive moments, there are some negative. I also had this in the last months, last two years as well.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"Personally, sometimes I grow from these situations when you don’t have a good moment, maybe sit on the bench. I am young, I can learn a lot and improve myself a lot. A career doesn’t always go up and up and up, you sometimes have to fall down a little bit and sit on the bench, learn from it.

"I think sometimes people don’t really see that it helps me and players, young players as well. I am very happy here and in the moment it is a good moment for me right now. I just hope I can continue like this, like the last games. I will do my best to do that.”

Havertz will be hoping to add to his recent goals to help Chelsea overcome Lille and book their place in the next round of the UEFA Champions League.

