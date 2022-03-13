Chelsea attacker and match-winner Kai Havertz has expressed his delight for his side's late win against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues man scored in the 89th minute to seal a huge 1-0 win for his side, who had to battle hard against a strong and rigid Magpies team.

It was the German's tenth goal of the season, and his fourth in just eight days in the Premier League.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Havertz revealed his delight for the win as the Blues look to finish in the top four come the end of the campaign.

"Amazing to score like this. It was very tough. They made life for us hard. it was tough upfront as they had big defenders, to block or foul us.

"At half-time we spoke about it, we dug in, we tried to give our best. In the end, it's a brilliant win for us."

Despite his goal the German international was the subject of controversy in the first half as he was booked for a foul on defender Dan Burn, with many believing he should have been sent off for the challenge.

Chelsea enjoyed the majority of the possession throughout the game, but were unable to really test their opposition.

Newcastle had a couple of chances of their own, but Edouard Mendy was kept relatively quiet in the Blues goal.

As the clock ticked down towards a stalemate Jorginho's lofted pass over the top of the defence found Havertz, who brought the ball down expertly and scored to ensure his side left Stamford Bridge with the three points.

