Kai Havertz 'happy to help the team' after bagging brace in Fulham win

Kai Havertz delivers Chelsea verdict after netting brace during Fulham win

Author:
Publish date:

Kai Havertz was pleased to help Chelsea to a 2-0 win against Fulham to boost their dreams of finishing in the Premier League top four.

Chelsea moved within two points of third-placed Leicester City after Havertz scored twice to see off Fulham at Stamford Bridge.

The 21-year-old opened the scoring in the 10th minute after an exquisite touch from Mason Mount, pulling the ball out of the air, which fed Havertz in, in behind before he cooly slotted past Alphonse Areola. 

sipa_33186916

Havertz doubled his tally for the evening and Chelsea's advantage as Timo Werner slipped his fellow German in who made no mistake once again in front of goal.

With four games to play, Chelsea are in pole position to secure Champions League qualification and Havertz offered a positive assessment post-match.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "To be honest, it felt good to score early. It gave me confidence. For me, it’s always good to score and I’m happy to help the team. I hope to continue like this one Wednesday.

sipa_33186913

"We have a lot of quality players in our team and for us it is easy to create chances. I think that’s the aim for the strikers, to score goals. When you have midfielders like this behind you it’s always good. I’m lucky they helped me today like this."

He added: "To be honest, it’s very hard [the schedule]. You have to concentrate every three games on another game, another competition. When you go home, you have three days to recover and then play again. We have three days to recover, it’s very hard. But we are professionals and we have to be professional."

sipa_33186914
