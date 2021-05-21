Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search
Kai Havertz Delivers Positive Injury Update Following Hamstring Injury

Kai Havertz Delivers Positive Injury Update Following Hamstring Injury

Author:
Publish date:

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Kai Havertz is feeling good after his minor hamstring injury against Leicester City in the FA Cup final.

The 21-year-old missed the 2-1 win over Leicester City on Tuesday after a knock during the FA Cup final defeat last Saturday.

Havertz remains a doubt for this weekend's clash against Aston Villa at Villa Park, where a win will seal the Blues a spot in the top four. 

And the German has offered an injury update on his fitness ahead of the game against Dean Smith's side for the final day of the season. 

What Kai Havertz said

"I feel good, I was lucky it was only a small injury," said Havertz.

He added on top four: "For us it's the most important thing. You come here to Chelsea of course to win trophies but we knew that the first half of the season was not the best and now we're in a place where we have to come to the top four.

"The title is gone for the season and we want to play Champions League next year, that's 100% sure. Every player has the quality to play in the Champions League. We will give our best and hopefully we will end up there and play next year in the Champions League."

What Thomas Tuchel said

"Kai Havertz did a test today and will be in team training tomorrow," Tuchel told the media on Friday in his pre-match press conference.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33187836
News

Kai Havertz Delivers Positive Injury Update Following Hamstring Injury

sipa_33329784
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Hope to See Timo Werner's Best Version vs Aston Villa

sipa_33198203
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Aston Villa vs Chelsea | Premier League

sipa_33311151 (1)
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Aston Villa: Mateo Kovacic Set to Return for Blues

sipa_33187836
News

Tuchel: Kai Havertz to Have Late Fitness Test Ahead of Villa clash

Kane chomu
Transfer News

Chelsea Prepared to Offer Duo in Player-Plus-Cash Offer for Tottenham's Harry Kane

sipa_33373812
News

Thomas Tuchel Coy on N'Golo Kante's Return to Chelsea Side

sipa_33330208
News

Chelsea Team News to Face Aston Villa: Christensen Fit, Havertz & Kante to Have Late Fitness Tests