Kai Havertz Delivers Positive Injury Update Following Hamstring Injury

Kai Havertz is feeling good after his minor hamstring injury against Leicester City in the FA Cup final.

The 21-year-old missed the 2-1 win over Leicester City on Tuesday after a knock during the FA Cup final defeat last Saturday.

Havertz remains a doubt for this weekend's clash against Aston Villa at Villa Park, where a win will seal the Blues a spot in the top four.

And the German has offered an injury update on his fitness ahead of the game against Dean Smith's side for the final day of the season.

What Kai Havertz said

"I feel good, I was lucky it was only a small injury," said Havertz.

He added on top four: "For us it's the most important thing. You come here to Chelsea of course to win trophies but we knew that the first half of the season was not the best and now we're in a place where we have to come to the top four.

"The title is gone for the season and we want to play Champions League next year, that's 100% sure. Every player has the quality to play in the Champions League. We will give our best and hopefully we will end up there and play next year in the Champions League."

What Thomas Tuchel said

"Kai Havertz did a test today and will be in team training tomorrow," Tuchel told the media on Friday in his pre-match press conference.



