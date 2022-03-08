Kai Havertz is ready to go once again as Chelsea's away Premier League fixture against Norwich City looms.

Thomas Tuchel's side head to Norfolk this Thursday for their reschedule clash as they eye a fourth consecutive league win.

After wins over Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace and Burnley, another win will put the Blues in a brilliant position in third as they look to clinch a finish inside the top four to secure Champions League football once again next season via the domestic route.

Havertz was on hand to help the Blues to a third straight win after he headed home at Turf Moor from a Christian Pulisic cross eight minutes into the second half.

IMAGO / Action Plus

He then bundled the ball across the line two minutes later to wrap up the three points on the road.

Chelsea go again in midweek against Dean Smith's relegation threatened Canaries. They are at the foot of the table and are desperate for any points to help their survival bid.

But Havertz and Chelsea will be hoping to inflict more misery on Smith's men on Thursday. He took to social media to share his focused thoughts ahead of the fixture at Carrow Road later this week.

"Focused on the trip to Norwich!" wrote the Germany international.

Tuchel was thoroughly impressed with the 22-year-old's second half display at Burnley, and Havertz will be hoping he's done enough to cement a starting role against Norwich.

“He gives a lot of intensity and he’s involved in goals," Tuchel told reporters at full-time. "He scored again, so it’s a very good moment and it’s on him to keep going. This is how it is.

“What he gives us is huge volume. He covers a lot of metres, he covers a lot of metres in high intensity, so he finds the intensity no matter what the system the opponent defends against us, he finds intensive runs, he finds distances. This is what makes him and he uses his body more and more.

IMAGO / Action Plus

“He loves to create overloads and half spaces and this is what he gives. It’s just his style of play, his characteristic as a player. He’s in good shape, he’s confident."

Tuchel added: “He did not have such a good first half today, but then he was decisive in the second half and scored twice.”

