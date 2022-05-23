Skip to main content

Kai Havertz Delivers Verdict on 'Very Tough' Chelsea Season

Kai Havertz has delivered his verdict on Chelsea's season following the Blues' final day victory against Watford, in which he scored.

The German registered 14 goals and six assists in all competitions, featuring 47 times for Thomas Tuchel's men.

Taking to Twitter after the match, Havertz gave his thoughts on the season and thanked Chelsea fans for their support.

imago1012188201h

He wrote: "End to challenging and very tough season. We learnt a lot and as a team in finals and the league fought together. Thank you for all the support this season home and away."

Chelsea made it to both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup final but ultimately fell to defeat at the hands of Liverpool in both.

On both occasions Tuchel's side could not beat the Reds on penalties as they bowed out at the final stage of both tournaments, extending an unwanted record of domestic final losses.

imago1012194350h

He has previously outlined his plans for next season as he eyes a 'perfect' campaign with Chelsea.

"This year has been better for me but it’s not the perfect year, I hope I do that next year," he said.

"I think we are disappointed. We won the Club World Cup, in the Carabao final and now in the FA Cup final. It was not a bad season at all. Maybe in October everyone said we are the favourites to win the league."

"Of course it’s tough. We are disappointed but we know there are some reasons we could not make it in the race for the title. Hopefully we can win another title with the FA Cup."

imago1012115275h
