Kai Havertz 'desperate' to start for Chelsea against Real Madrid

Kai Havertz is hoping to start for Chelsea against Real Madrid on Wednesday night in the Champions League.

The 21-year-old netted twice for Chelsea against Fulham in their 2-0 win after being recalled to the starting eleven.

Chelsea moved closer to clinching a top four spot but their attention has shifted to their semi-final second leg clash against Real on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Havertz recognised the importance of beating Fulham and is now eyeing to start against the Spanish side.

“I think it [beating Fulham] was very important," said Havertz.

“We have to come in the top four of the Premier League, that is our goal for the season and this win today is crucial for us. Then, on Wednesday we have another important game so we’re happy with the win.

“I scored very early so it gave me a little bit of confidence, it is always good to score and I’m happy to help the team. I hope I can continue like this on Wednesday."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He added: “I’m always desperate to start games, I play football. But I know we have a lot of quality players in the team and the other players play well as well.

“I keep going, train hard and give my best. We will see on Wednesday.”

Regarding the assists from Mason Mount and Timo Werner, the German added: “We have a lot of quality players in our team and for us it is easy to create chances. When you have midfielders like this behind you, it is always.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube