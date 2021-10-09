    • October 9, 2021
    Kai Havertz Discusses 'Incredible Support' He Has Received at Chelsea

    Chelsea and Germany forward Kai Havertz has praised Blues' fans for the support they have shown him since his arrival back in September 2020.

    The German international signed for Chelsea for an initial fee of £62 million, making him the second-most expensive signing for the Blues after Kepa Arrizabalaga.

    Since his arrival, Havertz has fit in well at Stamford Bridge, even scoring the club's winning goal in last season's Champions League final.

    Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Havertz discussed the significance that a warm welcome from Chelsea fans has meant to him.

    "It’s very nice to hear these things," he said.

    "It’s a nice feeling when you’re on the pitch and you hear these songs, it’s incredible and of course a big thank you to all of them who are supporting me on the pitch, off the pitch.

    "Also for the support I got over the last year because it was really tough at times and it was very nice and really helped me."

    Havertz had a difficult start to the 2020/21 season as he struggled to adapt to the more physical English league.

    Leaving his family and friends behind in Germany was also a big stepping stone for the 22-year-old.

    To add to matters, early on in the season, Havertz caught Covid-19 which kept him out of the action for a while and seemed to have an impact on his game.

    Since then however, the German international has come into his own and produced some important performances for the Blues, notably including his goal in the side's 1-0 victory against Manchester City in the Champions League final.

