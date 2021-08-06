Sports Illustrated home
Kai Havertz Discusses Talented Chelsea Squad Ahead of New Season

The German has discussed his teammates.
Kai Havertz has opened up on his 'talented' teammates as he looks to challenge for more titles ahead of the new season.

The German scored a vital goal to win Chelsea their second Champions League trophy last season.

In an interview with The Athletic, Havertz discussed his teammates.

Havertz scores UCL final

“We have so much talent in our team, so many young players with so much potential." he said.

The forward continued to explain how it took him a while to settle in at the club as he and fellow German Timo Werner struggled for form early on.

 He said: “It always takes a little bit of time. Timo and I started the first game (against Brighton). I had trained for one and a half weeks with the team and nobody knew me, nobody had an understanding with me.

“It was difficult for everybody. Timo was a little longer than me, but it was difficult for the first few months. It takes a little bit of time, but when you come as an £80 million transfer people expect you to play like this even though you don’t have time to adapt. Now I think we’re getting used to it, and we’re very happy to be here.”

Havertz Werner

The German is looking forward to his future in west London as Chelsea will be looking to Havertz to push on and become a key figure in the Blues squad.

The Blues are set to sign Romelu Lukaku, who will likely be used as a partner for Havertz in the 2021/22 season.

