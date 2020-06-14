Kai Havertz choosing Chelsea over Man Utd 'easy decision'

Chelsea are a more attractive club for a player to sign for than Manchester United, according to Dietmar Hamann.

The Blues have steadied the ship and appear to be heading into the future with a long-term vision under the leadership of Frank Lampard.

They've enjoyed a successful first year under Lampard who has shaped the squad into a fresh and exciting young side, who are currently fourth in the Premier League.

It's a big summer for Lampard with the transfer window set to open next month. Chelsea have already acquired Hakim Ziyech from Ajax and are hot favourites to land Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, beating Liverpool to his signature.

But Chelsea aren't stopping there; they have expressed their interest in £89 million-rated Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz, as have Manchester United.

And former Germany international Hamann believes Chelsea have the upper hand over Ole Gunnar Solskjær's side in all transfer battles.

"[Manchester] United has lost its appeal in recent years. They have been the measure of things for many years, they are still the largest club in England, but they have major internal problems," said Hamann to Sky Germany.

"If there was a player on the market in the past, Manchester United was the first point of contact for years. I believe that is no longer the case today.

"When a player like Kai Havertz changes clubs and signs somewhere for five years, the long-term perspective is more important than participating in the Champions League next season.

"The player may have to make the decision in the next few weeks and cannot wait until the season in England, which runs until the end of July or beginning of August, is over. Perspective is important for a player, but Manchester has been in a vacuum for years.

"On the other hand, if I look at Chelsea, they have a coach with Frank Lampard who did a great job for the club as a player – and I have the feeling that the Blues are growing again."

"For the first time in a long time, you have a team with which the fans can really identify. If a Timo Werner or possibly a Kai Havertz were to be added, it would be an incredibly exciting and interesting story.

"If I think about where I see the clubs now and in two or three years, the decision for Chelsea would be a relatively easy one for me as a player."

