Kai Havertz 'feeling 100 percent fit' after Covid self-isolation period

Kai Havertz has said he is feeling better everyday after he contracted coronavirus last month.

The 21-year-old was forced to miss two weeks of the season after having to self-isolate in November.

Havertz has been slowly brought back into first-team action by Frank Lampard after contracting 'very strong symptoms'.

After playing over 70 minutes against Krasnodar in the Champions League which saw the Blues finish their 2020/21 group stage campaign with a 1-1 draw, Havertz revealed how is now feeling after having the virus.

"I am 100 per cent back," Havertz told BT Sport. "I think the two weeks out, when you do nothing, it is difficult to come back because you lose all of the fitness almost.

"It was difficult, but I am two and a half weeks back now and I'm feeling better day by day.

I had some games, started some - today too - and I'm feeling good."

