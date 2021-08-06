Kai Havertz Full of Praise For 'Assist-Maker' Timo Werner as He Explains Bond

Chelsea's Champions League winner Kai Havertz has heaped praise upon fellow German Timo Werner ahead of the new season.

The pair signed from the Bundesliga last season but struggled at the start of the season.

Speaking to The Athletic, Havertz was full of praise for his fellow Germany international.

Havertz joked: “After last season you have to say he’s a better assist-maker than everyone else in the team.”

Both players struggled to settle in at first with a combination of the COVID pandemic and having to settle in a new country affecting the Germans.

However, Havertz and Werner ended up having impressive seasons and ended the 2020/21 campaign lifting the Champions League under Thomas Tuchel.

Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA

Speaking on how they settled, the German said: “It always takes a little bit of time. Timo and I started the first game (against Brighton). I had trained for one and a half weeks with the team and nobody knew me, nobody had an understanding with me.

“It was difficult for everybody. Timo was a little longer than me, but it was difficult for the first few months.

Havertz discussed how Werner changed his style of play to benefit the team as he said: “He changed his style of play and made more assists than goals, but he has every ability.

In the Champions League final, for example, he did the run to the left which opened the space for me (to run through and score). He can do everything, and that’s a reason why he’s so unpredictable.”

