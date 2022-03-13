Skip to main content
Kai Havertz Gives His Perspective on Potential Red Card Against Newcastle United

Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz has shared his perspective on his potential red card against Newcastle United. 

The Blues beat the Magpies 1-0 on Sunday afternoon, courtesy of the German's strike in the 89th minute. 

Many believe he should have been sent off in the first half for his challenge on Dan Burn, but he escaped a red card and was able to score the winner for his side late on. 

imago1010578833h

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Havertz shared his perspective on the challenge whilst apologising to the defender for the foul.

"Sometimes it looks like this. On the pitch, it’s different. People know I’m not a player who does things like this. 

"This guy is seven, eight foot tall and I have to jump. As anyone would know, you have to use your arms to jump. When I jump and he is two heads higher than me, sometimes there’s stuff.

"I can say sorry to him because he has an injury on the head and I feel bad. But you can’t tell me I did this on purpose."

imago1010579185h

Chelsea enjoyed the majority of possession throughout the match in west London but were unable to truly test their opponents.

Edouard Mendy was able to deal with Newcastle's limited chances with ease, with the game approaching a goalless end.

However this soon changed as Havertz was able to meet Jorginho's lofted ball inside the box, taking it down with a great touch and finishing to secure a late win for his side.

imago1010580578h
