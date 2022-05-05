Skip to main content

Kai Havertz: Good Energy in Chelsea Camp Ahead of Wolves Clash

Kai Havertz has delivered a positive update ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Wolves this weekend.

Thomas Tuchel's side will be looking to bounce back from their 1-0 dismal defeat to relegation-threatened Everton last Sunday on Saturday when they welcome Bruno Lage's Wolves to Stamford Bridge. 

They have had a spare midweek to prepare to get back to winning ways, with a victory putting the Blues one step closer to confirming a finish inside the top four. 

Preparations are well underway and Havertz shared a photo with the caption 'good energy' to summarise his and the Chelsea mood ahead of the league fixtures.

Chelsea will have one final training session on Friday at their Cobham training base, and also received a boost this week after Callum Hudson-Odoi returned to training following an achilles injury which has kept him out of action since February.

Tuchel will want and demand a response from his players who were sub-par against the Toffees at Goodison Park. 

Victory will give them a comfortable outlook for the remaining three games, but another defeat will leave them sweating over their position in the top four with Arsenal and Spurs in fourth and fifth. 

imago1011716888h (1)

Tuchel wants his Chelsea side to take responsibility to find a solution to keeping clean sheets and finding a run of producing top performances.

"We hate to lose but we are responsible for it," Tuchel said last weekend"We are responsible for today, it is our responsibility. It was our responsibility at Old Trafford to not get more.

"We struggle to have consecutive clean sheets and we struggle to have consecutive top performances, obviously, and that is why we have lost points."

