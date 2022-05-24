Skip to main content

Kai Havertz Hails 'Best Fans' at Chelsea for Support During Season

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has hailed the Blues fans for their support this season, labelling them as 'the best', following the final match of the Premier League season.

The German bagged eight Premier League goals in 29 appearances in a fairly impressive season.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app after the match, Havertz thanked the Chelse fans for their support.

imago1012201676h

The Blues have been playing in front of a restricted crowd due to Roman Abramovich's sanctioning by the UK Government and European Union but are set to be taken over in the coming days.

The Chelsea fans, like the players, have dealt with uncertain times at the club but have stuck with their team throughout. 

When asked about the supporters, Havertz said: "For us they are the best fans. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"They always support us in good and bad times. We can always rely on them because they are always behind us. That's a very good sign."

imago1012188207h

The German will be hoping to improve once more next season, as he continued to admit that he wants to have the perfect season.

He outlined his plans for next season as he eyes a 'perfect' campaign with Chelsea.

"This year has been better for me but it’s not the perfect year, I hope I do that next year," he said.

"I think we are disappointed. We won the Club World Cup, in the Carabao final and now in the FA Cup final. It was not a bad season at all. Maybe in October everyone said we are the favourites to win the league.

"Of course it’s tough. We are disappointed but we know there are some reasons we could not make it in the race for the title. Hopefully we can win another title with the FA Cup."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011716735h
News

Report: Emerson to be 'Welcomed Back' at Chelsea After Lyon Loan

By Rob Calcutt30 minutes ago
imago1012087767h
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Make Improved Contract Offer to Ivan Perisic Amid Interest From Chelsea

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1012108086h
Transfer News

Report: Marcos Alonso's Agent in London to Hold Chelsea Meeting After Asking to Leave

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago0048756192h
News

Mason Mount & Reece James Called Up to England Squad for Nations League

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1012190443h
News

Thiago Silva Hints at Extending Chelsea Contract for Fourth Year

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago0159804884h
News

Boris Johnson Confirms UK Government 'Working Closely' to Progress Chelsea Sale

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011821303h
News

'Something That I Crave' - Thiago Silva Searching for Premier League Success at Chelsea Next Season

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1012194214h
News

'I Always Tried my Best' - Antonio Rudiger Reflects on Chelsea Legacy

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago