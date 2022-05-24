Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has hailed the Blues fans for their support this season, labelling them as 'the best', following the final match of the Premier League season.

The German bagged eight Premier League goals in 29 appearances in a fairly impressive season.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app after the match, Havertz thanked the Chelse fans for their support.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The Blues have been playing in front of a restricted crowd due to Roman Abramovich's sanctioning by the UK Government and European Union but are set to be taken over in the coming days.

The Chelsea fans, like the players, have dealt with uncertain times at the club but have stuck with their team throughout.

When asked about the supporters, Havertz said: "For us they are the best fans.

"They always support us in good and bad times. We can always rely on them because they are always behind us. That's a very good sign."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The German will be hoping to improve once more next season, as he continued to admit that he wants to have the perfect season.

He outlined his plans for next season as he eyes a 'perfect' campaign with Chelsea.

"This year has been better for me but it’s not the perfect year, I hope I do that next year," he said.

"I think we are disappointed. We won the Club World Cup, in the Carabao final and now in the FA Cup final. It was not a bad season at all. Maybe in October everyone said we are the favourites to win the league.

"Of course it’s tough. We are disappointed but we know there are some reasons we could not make it in the race for the title. Hopefully we can win another title with the FA Cup."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube