'A Lot of Finals' - Kai Havertz Hails Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta

Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz has hailed his side's captain Cesar Azpilicueta as they progress their way through the Club World Cup.

The Blues have reached the final of the tournament for the second time after they beat Al Hilal 1-0 on Wednesday night, courtesy of Romelu Lukaku's close range finish.

For Azpilicueta, winning the trophy on Saturday would mean he has won every trophy possible since he joined the club in 2012.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Havertz spoke on the vast amount of experience his captain has had in finals for the Blues.

"Cesar Azpilicueta has won a lot of trophies, played a lot of finals.

"We know how nice it is to win a trophy, this one is important for us. There is no better feeling than to win something. That's the goal."

The Spanish international is now in his tenth season at the club, joining from Marseille to become one of the club's most successful players ever.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Havertz himself has also featured in cup finals for Chelsea since arriving in the summer of 2020, including the Champions League final last season in which he scored the winning goal.

His strike against Manchester City meant the west London side qualified for the Club World Cup this year.

Lukaku scored the only goal of the game against Al Hilal and was assisted by his German teammate, sending Chelsea to the final of the tournament on Saturday night.

They will face Palmeiras in the United Arab Emirates in the search of another trophy.

