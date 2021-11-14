'He is Fit' - Kai Havertz Handed Fitness Boost After Recent Injury

Chelsea's Kai Havertz has been handed a fitness boost after a recent minor injury problem.

The German is currently on international duty with his country, but was unable to feature in their 9-0 thumping of Liechtenstein on Thursday due to suspension.

He reportedly suffered a recent injury to his thigh during training so may have missed the game anyway.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The German national team manager Hansi Flick spoke to the media ahead of their game against Armenia on Sunday, and provided an update on Havertz's situation, saying: "We also assume that Kai (Havertz) will be able to play.

"He trained with the team for the first time today, he is fit and will start."

He scored in his previous game for his country, netting against North Macedonia in their 4-0 win.

An appearance against Armenia will be his 23rd cap for Germany.

IMAGO / Action Plus

For Chelsea, Havertz has featured 16 times so far for them this season, scoring four times and assisting twice.

He netted in the Blue's 1-1 draw away at Liverpool at the start of the season, as well as the opener in their most recent game against Burnley before the start of the international break.

The German forward has been playing in the striker role for his club in recent weeks due to Romelu Lukaku's injury, linking up well with Callum Hudson-Odoi in the Blues attack.

Antonio Rudiger is also in the Germany squad for their World Cup qualifying matches, with Timo Werner missing out due to a recent injury.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube